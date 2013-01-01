Teenage, Viyan is given to the wealthy elderly Haji Hemmo in a forced marriage. When she runs out of the bedroom and climbs a tree, refusing to sleep with him he looses face and becomes the laughing-stock of the town. In return, he punishes her by locking her up in the bedroom. The more he's mocked by the townsfolk, the harder he punishes Viyan. Meanwhile, a traveling young artist, Botan attempts to liberate her. This leads to Haji Hemmo's resolve to set her on fire.
A recently orphaned young Kurdish-French woman travels to Kurdistan to find her mother's village, likely destroyed during the Anfal genocide. On her journey she meets two American film students who are travelling to remote villages screening Charlie Chaplin films. They decide to help her search, an undertaking that brings them to the war-weary Mount Qandil, dubbed by the locals the Kurdish Bermuda Triangle, along the Iraqi-Turkish-Iranian borders.
A man is sent to Earth on a mysterious mission and caught trying to infiltrate the Mossad's most highly classified facility. During an intensive interrogation, instead of getting the information he was hoping for, the Mossad's investigator is surprised to be given mystical information and Kabalistic secrets. The district psychiatrist, a Holocaust survivor who still carries with him a trauma from the past, joins the investigation, while, a strange beggar who speaks in rhyme, and an imaginary figure in black, who wages Kung fu battles, are trying to get the interrogee to abandon his mission. Meanwhile, the investigator finds himself in a compound situation, as the interrogee reveals details from his father's past during the Holocaust and unfolds the secret of his father's will.
The story of war waged on imagination. A painter’s resistance, courage and spirit can never be imprisoned in this highly stylized story of the conflict of two frustrated artists on either side of Israel’s militarized borders.
Inspired by the creative journey of renowned Palestinian artist in exile Hani Zurob and on true stories and testimonies from the region, we witness expression, confinement, torture, jealousy, courage and freedom as both artists from each culture strive to paint a picture of life surrounded by conflict.